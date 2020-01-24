S. Africa's state capture commission seeks more time

The commission on state capture inquiries in South Africa has requested an extension to December to complete its work.

Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo addressed the media Thursday regarding the scope of work done.

“From our side as the Commission, we are going on with our work, if before we finish our work they [Guptas] are brought back, we will look at what can be done and take it from there. But, for the moment, my understanding is that the Department of Justice is pursuing that issue”, Zondo said.

Zondo also said an application to summon ex-president Jacob Zuma has been adjourned.

“The legal team has applied for me to authorize the acting secretary to issue summons against him [Zuma]. That application has been adjourned, to allow the legal team to file a replying affidavit. And the matter may still be decided at a later stage”, he added.

The commission which had a February deadline, is probing unlawful, improper or unethical awards of tenders to the Gupta brothers and others in all departments and state-owned enterprises in South Africa.

