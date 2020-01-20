Mixed reactions greet post Berlin-Libya conference

Mixed reactions on the streets of Tripoli following the aftermath of the Berlin conference on Libya.

The conference led to an international agreement to re-launch peace processes in the country.

“The truth is that the Berlin conference is like previous conferences in Skhirat, France or Rome. The most important thing is that there must be a consensus among Libyans themselves. There was no need for a different conference. Libyan reconciliation is necessary to reconcile our country”, Abdul Rahman Miloud, said.

Libyans must sit down together and solve their problems.

“The results of the Berlin conference so far, if both sides adhere to them, they will be successful. Firstly, the ceasefire will prevent bloodshed in the country. Libyans must sit down together and solve their problems”, Mohammed Boukhatouh said.

But a peaceful solution to Libya’s protracted conflict remains uncertain despite the deal, according to some analysts.

The two rivals Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-backed Government of National Unity, and his rival Khalifa Haftar refused to meet at the conference in Germany on Sunday.

AFP