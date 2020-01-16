Africa's richest woman could run for Angola presidency

Exiled daughter of former Angolan president Isabel dos Santos could consider running for the presidency reports have suggested.

Isabale, who is Africa’s richest woman according to Forbes, has experienced hard times since her father left power in 2017.

In an interview with the Portuguese TV channel RTP on Wednesday she said joining possible and seeking the highest office of the land was a possibility: “It’s possible… I will do everything I need to do to defend and serve my country.”

Her father’s successor, Joao Lourenco, has tightened the taps on the former first family since taking over. The latest move by government being the freezing of Isabel’s assets in the country.

The last post she held in government was as head of the national oil firm, Sonangol, Lourenco fired her from the post after taking over. Her borther Jose Filomeno was aslo fired as head of Angola’s Sovereign Fund and subsequently arrested along with others for corruption related offences.

Late last year, an Angolan court ordered the seizure of Isabel’s assets and bank accounts. Two other associates affected were her husband Sindika Dokolo and a partner Mario Leite da Silva. Isabel has always maintained her innocence and accused government of witch hunting.

Elections are due in Angola in 2022 when the current mandate of Lourenco expires. Isabel will need to return home and find a political base to start her dreams if she decides to pursue it. The ruling MPLA party is currently in the grips of Lourenco who is also the leader of the party.