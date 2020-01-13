Welcome to Africanews

Ghana opposition parties protest new biometric voters' register [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Ghana opposition parties have formed the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register (IPRAN) and have called for a series of demonstrations across Ghana from 11-28 January over a new biometric electoral roll for the December 2020 general elections.

Their grievances are not just the $147M cost of the project, but the lack of transparency and concerns over the addition of facial recognition, citing reports of the poor accuracy of the proposed systems when analysing black faces.

Africanews correspondent Peter Adattor tells us more.

