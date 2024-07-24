Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US elections: Congressional Black Caucus endorses Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus' 2023 Phoenix Awards Dinner. 23/09/2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

USA

US Vice President Kamala Harris received the full support from leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee on Tuesday to enter the race for the White House.

"The CBC PAC members of this great caucus. We now are on a mission, and the mission is to make sure that Kamala Harris is the next president of the United States," said Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York.

Representative Steven Horsford of Nevada, who leads the CBC, also threw his support behind Harris, telling reporters "we have every ideological perspective. And today we are here unified behind one purpose, and that is to win for the American people."

The CBC is made up of African American members of the US Congress. Founded in 1971, it is officially non-partisan but, in practice, nearly all its members have historically been Democrats. Its current membership is made of up only Democrats and no Republicans.

It aims to increase the number of African Americans in Congress and support allies of the African American community.

Harris looks set to become the Democratic nominee, having secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates by late Monday.

She would be the first woman to serve as president in the US if elected in November.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..