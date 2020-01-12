Tanzania superstar Diamond to build sports academy with E'too

Tanzania
Tanzania celebrated musician Nasib Abdul a.k.a Diamond Platnumz has said that he is in talks with International football star, Cameroonian footballer Samuel Eto’o to build a football academy in Tanzania.
According to the report by Daily News the megastar recently performed at the CAF awards gala that got Fifa boss Gianni Infatino on the dance floor among football stars.
With the President of FIFA, GIANI INFANTINO…Secretary General of FIFA Madam— Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) January 8, 2020
fatma_samoura& President of CAF AHMAD AHMAD at the Red Carpert before my Performance at the CAF Awards Ceremony last night.... Cc caf_online #Tanzania ?? #WCB4LIFE pic.twitter.com/JtsKC4rq9d
Diamond said he has been in talks with Eto’o for a long time now, inetrested in establishing a lucrative football club since the east African nation has potential football players.
Diamond is quoted to say “In the past, I though that venturing in sports business was not profitable but now I see that it is beneficial.. In the near future? I will have my own team which already is trading in the Mainland Premier League because I do not want to start from the scratch.”
The musician didn’t not give a time frame to the project but hwta is clear is that he will be buying an existing club or established player.
Picture courtesy
01:37
CAF Awards 2019: Senegal's Mane wins final accolade of decade
Go to video
Ghana fires all national team coaches (football)
Go to video
Eritrean players disappear after tournament in Uganda
Go to video
CAF Awards 2019: Here's how Africa's best footballers will be determined
04:53
Dubai Leisure Show 2019 [Grand Angle]
03:56
Serie A: A racist anti-racism campaign? [Sports]