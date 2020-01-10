Amid Al-Shabaab threats, US Africa Command fights terrorist propaganda

The United States Africa Command, US AfriCom on Thursday sought to clear the records in respect of the Al-Shabaab attack on one of its military bases in Kenya.

US AfriCom which is responsible for military relations with nations & regional organizations in Africa, said the terrorists had inflated casualty figures and the extent of damage they inflicted on Manda Bay Camp located in Kenya’s coastal Lamu County.

“Al Shabaab is a threat specializing in lies. We believe in truth and trust. 17 U.S. troops NOT killed in Kenya. They claimed killing Americans in Somalia 9/30. ZERO killed. All terrorists killed by partner / U.S. forces, or blew themselves up,” they tweeted.

The official death toll was three even the group had put it at over a dozen. Meanwhile senior commanders of AFRICOM visited the camp where the attack took place.

Statement by U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, following the Jan. 5 attack by al-Shabaab militants in Manda Bay, Kenya.



Somalia-based Al-Shabaab have reiterated their threats to attack US interests in Kenya. In a statement, claiming last Sunday’s attack, they said it was a “warning” and a sign of things to come.

Since April 2017, the United States has intensified aerial bombardments against the group who are fighting for the establishment of an Islamist regime in Somalia.

Last April, the U.S. military command for the African continent announced that it had killed 800 people in 110 air attacks since April 2017 in this country in the Horn of Africa, according to AFP tallies.

Even though they were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the terrorists continue to control vast rural areas, from where they conduct guerrilla operations and suicide attacks. Kenya has become a target of the Shabaab. They blame Nairobi for its intervention in southern Somalia in 2011 to fight them.

Kenya has thus suffered several deadly attacks, such as the attack on the Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi (in September 2013 – with 67 dead) and the attack on Garissa University (April 2015 – 148 dead).