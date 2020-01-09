Nigeria: Investments in the Gas Sector [Business Africa]

Business Africa
The gas sector is doing well in Nigeria, the country announces a production of 30 million tons per year over the next few years.
Africa could supply up to 20% of the world’s natural gas needs by 2025. This is according to the latest report of the African Energy Chamber on Africa’s Energy Outlook for 2020.
Discoveries in several countries in recent years show nearly 200 billion cubic feet of gas reserves, enough to supply two-thirds of current global demand for 20 years.
And Nigeria could well become Africa’s largest gas producer, with a predicted capacity of 30 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.
Jeff Mbanga, an online oil and gas analyst based in Kampala, Uganda, explains the continent’s potential and the different methods of economic diversification.
Go to video
Media Watch: Malawi, Uganda journalists detained in line of work
Go to video
Zimbabwe president starts 3-week holiday in-country, VPs in charge
03:52
Africa: 5 events not to miss out in 2020
00:50
'Deserved, pride of Senegal': Mahrez, Ba, Drogba, Eto'o hail Mane on CAF award
01:37
CAF Awards 2019: Senegal's Mane wins final accolade of decade
Go to video
Africa amid Iran-U.S. tensions: SA outrage, Nigeria alert, Horn of Africa risk