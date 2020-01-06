Uganda police blocks Bobi Wine's publicized 'political consultations'

Police in Uganda have blocked a political consultation drive initiated by opposition lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Reports say the police insist that the chosen venue, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gayaza, was an open grounds and all political events can only hold in closed spaces. Two coordinators of Wine’s team have also been arrested.

“Police has ordered tent and music service providers off the grounds. They say the grounds are open & consultations should be in closed spaces,” journalist Mujini Raymond who is covering the event tweeted.

VIDEO: Police arrests Tony Kiyimba Ssempebwa, the mayor of Kasangati Town Council as he inquired why Police had blocked the consultation meeting of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi #NTVNews | https://t.co/AgrIO3bWpF pic.twitter.com/OVbrxZ8Gnu — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) January 6, 2020

The MP, who also has presidential ambitions in 2021, had publicized the start of his “political consultations” which he said was to kick off today in his constituency, East Kyadondo.

Bobi Wine set off from his home for the venue told journalists: “I’m not in a position to explain the police’s illegality, I’m here to act on my legality of talking to voters to ask them what they need from an intending candidate.”

Heavy police presence remains in the area even as the MP makes his way to the venue according to reports. Police have also been seen mounting barricades on the section of the road the MP is using to the venue.

Bobi Wine leads the People Power movement, known for wearing red berets. Government designated the berets security apparel and banned them but adherents of the movement have defied the orders and continue to wear them.