Egypt appeals against escalation in Iraq following US strike

Egypt
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was following developments in Iraq with great concern and appealed against any further escalation.
The statement came after a U.S. air strike that killed the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.
“The Foreign Ministry is following with great concern accelerating developments in Iraq, which augur an escalation it is important to avoid,” the statement said.
The Foreign Ministry is following with great concern accelerating developments in Iraq, which augur an escalation it is important to avoid.
Following Qassem’s killing, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei announced three days of national mourning in his honour.
Soleimani was widely believed to be the second-most powerful figure in Iran.
However, Iran has promised “harsh revenge.”
Iran’s National Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Friday to decide the country’s reaction to the U.S. strike. Reports indicate Khamenei participated in the meeting for the first time ever.
Other officials say Qassem’s killing will only strengthen Iran’s resolve.
“The pure blood of Qassem Soleimani will surely strengthen the tree of resistance, unite the Iranian people, and make U.S. policies in the region less effective by the day,” said Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.
Go to video
Libya airstrike kills 7 people including 5 foreign nationals
00:54
UN-backed Libyan govt blames Haftar forces for airstrike
Go to video
Deputy head of Islamic State in Somalia killed by airstrike
01:10
Libya's UN-backed government denounce school air strike
Go to video
U.S. airstrikes killing Somali civilians - Amnesty report
Go to video
Ethiopia army airstrikes on OLF is 'fake news' - Oromia govt