Kenya: Diversifying tea production [Business Africa]

Business Africa
In Kenya, tea farmers are looking for alternative sources to fill the economic gap caused by the fall in world market prices.
It is to face these difficulties encountered by the world’s leading tea supplier that Kenyan producers are now experimenting with different varieties of tea, to open up to a new clientele and to protect themselves against price instability.
Senegal: funds for agriculture
*Agro-industrial processing zone, Senegal is embarking on a vast agro-pole project of 88 million euros.
Casamance is the beneficiary of this vast project approved by the African Development Bank.
For a total amount of nearly 88 million euros, the pilot project, which will run for 5 years, will generate 14,500 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs.
03:03
Ivory Coast cement price still high despite surge in production [Grand Angle]
04:59
What did Africans ask Google in 2019? [SciTech]
02:54
Congo: Women challenged to take up more leadership roles [Grand Angle]
Go to video
Governor of Kenya's capital arrested on corruption charges
01:06
Multi-storey building collapses in Kenyan capital, deaths reported
Go to video
MPost: Kenyans to use mobile phone numbers as post office boxes