Global food prices rise [Business Africa]

The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Food Price Index shows an increase of more that 2% in global food prices.

A situation affecting millions of consumers around the world.

The latest FAO Food Price Index shows an increase of 2.7% in November this year, compared to the same period last year, as a result of the climatic damage observed in recent months around the world.

An economist and certified expert at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Jean-Marie BIADA shares insight on the phenomenon.

He explores the ramifications on Business Africa show.

