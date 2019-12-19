Global food prices rise [Business Africa]

Business Africa
The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Food Price Index shows an increase of more that 2% in global food prices.
A situation affecting millions of consumers around the world.
The latest FAO Food Price Index shows an increase of 2.7% in November this year, compared to the same period last year, as a result of the climatic damage observed in recent months around the world.
An economist and certified expert at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Jean-Marie BIADA shares insight on the phenomenon.
He explores the ramifications on Business Africa show.
