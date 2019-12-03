Fantastic! Trump hails 'wonderful' Nigerian artist who drew his portrait

President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on Monday retweeted a portrait of himself done by a Nigerian artists who goes by the Twitter name Creative Doks.

The artist said it was his second portrait of the American leader adding that he had spent 70 hours using a ball pen to achieve the portrait which stood at 24×21 inches.

“This is my second portrait of President Trump, This time I really want him to see it… Please RT (retweet) till the president sees this,” the message accompanying his tweet read in part.

Not only did I see it Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!

He tagged the accounts of the president, that of his son, Donald Trump Junior and his official POTUS (President of the United States) account.

But the president known for his prolific tweeting seems to have notice and responded same. “Not only did I see it Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s post has generated over 27,500 retweets and over 97,100 “likes” with the artist’s tweet beating Trumps retweets with 37,900 retweets and “likes” of 78,400.

This is the second time that Trump is actively engaging an Africa-related tweet. Months back, he retweeted a video of a female football juggler.

The exploits of the Tanzanian lady further went viral following which she was interviewed by a number of international news outlets.