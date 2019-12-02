Emulate more than China's social media censorship: Nigerians dare govt

Nigerians reacted to the country’s call for social media regulation by tasking the government to match China’s development rather than simply emulating its social media censorship policies.

The e reactions followed a call for social media regulation by Nigerian first lady Aisha Buhari.

The first lady told the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs General Assembly and National Executive Council Meeting over the weekend that social media ought to be regulated before it gets out of hand.

“If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people,” she reportedly said.

“We should either fasten our seat belt, get up and do the needful or we will all regret it very soon.’‘

Nigerians online were not amused by the statement that comes as the senate considers a social media bill.

Dear Aisha Buhari China also kills their corrupt Politicians, we would love Nigeria to start practising that first. Your Aide stole over N2bn, where he saw that money only you know. https://t.co/FkPwdtkMPP — King Nonny ? (@Zaddy_nomso) November 30, 2019

If China that has 1.3 billion people can have almost zero unemployment, what of Nigeria that has only 180 million



If China that has 1.3 billion people can have good roads, water, hospitals, schools etc what of Nigeria that has only 180 mn



Aisha Buhari should advocate for this — M Abba (@M_Abba_) November 30, 2019

If China can do this, if China can do that!



We can't copy China to become a country that produces electronics,



We can't copy China to become a super power.



We only want to copy China when it comes to repressive policies.



The Aisha Buhari delusions. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) November 30, 2019