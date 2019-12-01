Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's Cheptegei breaks world 10km record in Valencia

Joshua Cheptegei set a new record after winning the 10km road race in Valencia, Spain on Sunday morning.

The Ugandan long distance runner posted a time of 26 minutes 38 seconds, smashing a 2010 record set by Kenya’s Leonard Komon by six seconds.

Starting out behind compatriots Stephen Kissa and Abdallah Mande, a determined Cheptegei reached 6km in 16:02 and 7km in 18:42. He forged on, reaching 8km in 21:37, when it became clear that the world record was within reach.

The 23-year old is also the reigning 10,000m champion- a crown he won in Doha in October, having won the 10km cross country world title in Denmark in March.

“What a year it has been,” he said. “I can’t believe it.

