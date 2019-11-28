Welcome to Africanews

Over 5000 deaths in 2019: Measles beats Ebola fatalities in DRC

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The World Health Organization says cases of measles are continuing to spike globally, with multiple large outbreaks being reported across Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

In an update on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency said Congo has reported more than 250,000 suspected cases this year, including 5,110 deaths.

The figures mean that measles, which is one of the six childhood killer diseases, has killed more people that the Ebola outbreak that is over a year-old.

As at earlier this week, Ebola death toll had reached 2198 as against the number of cases which stood at 3301.

In Europe, there have been more than 56,000 cases in Ukraine. Sizeable outbreaks have also been reported in Brazil, Bangladesh and elsewhere.

WHO noted that two large epidemics in New York are over but small outbreaks elsewhere in the U.S. continue.

As of Nov. 5, there were more than 440,200 measles cases worldwide reported to WHO. In 2018, there were about 350,000 cases.

Measles is among the most infectious diseases and can be prevented with two doses of vaccine.

AP

