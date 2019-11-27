Namibians head to the polls [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Namibia heads to the polls amid debates over a stumbling economy, a surprise presidential candidate and a major corruption scandal.
Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, South Africa gives insight into the election.@NyashaKMutizwa
Go to video
Guinea-Bissau poll: ECOWAS has standby army to prevent a coup
Go to video
Magufuli's party wins 99% of seats in Tanzania's local elections
01:13
Cameroon opposition chief Kamto calls for boycott of legislative polls
00:46
Counting underway in Guinea-Bissau's poll
Go to video
Tanzania holds local elections boycotted by the opposition
01:32
Polls open in Guinea-Bissau presidential election