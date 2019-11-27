Welcome to Africanews

Namibians head to the polls [Morning Call]

Namibia heads to the polls amid debates over a stumbling economy, a surprise presidential candidate and a major corruption scandal.

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, South Africa gives insight into the election.

