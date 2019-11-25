Counting underway in Guinea-Bissau's poll

Guinea-Bissau
Voting counting underway in Guinea Bissau after Sunday’s vote to elect a new president. Voting ended at 17:00 GMT and counting began immediately AFP said.
The first batch of results are expected at the beginning of this week.
December 29 has been chosen for a highly likely second round of votes, according to AFP.
There have been reports of scuffles between various camps with police intervention to quell the disturbances.
Incumbent president José Mario Vaz is seeking a second term. His main rival is leader of the majority party and ex-Prime Minister, Domingos Simoes Pereira who Vas dismissed in 2015.
AFP
