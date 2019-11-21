Welcome to Africanews

Angola: Division over Cabinda's independence [Morning Call]

There is growing division among movements for the independence of Cabinda, an oil-rich a province of Angola separated from the rest of the country by a thin strip of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While some are calling for independence, others are advocating for the autonomy of the enclave.

A meeting was held last month in Accra, Ghana to set up a High Council of Cabinda tasked to negotiate the fate of the territory with the Angolan government.

Arao Bula Tempo, president of the Movement for the Rally of the Cabindese People, the MRPCS gives his take on the situation.

