Will AfCFTA increase economic inequality? [Business]

The Morning Call
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is loaded with promises of free movement of people, goods and services but with open borders and markets also comes challenges. When the free trade area comes into force on July 1, 2020, can all African countries expect to trade on an equal footing? What can individual entrepreneurs, companies and governments do to beat inequality?
In this week’s business segment on The Morning Call, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo speaks to Moses Atiiga, a lawyer and researcher on matters of trade and investment in West Africa on how governments can gain the most from this free trade agreement.@ameliamartha1
The law provides a level playing field for all of us. I entreat all African governments to take advantage of this treaty by planning.
