Gabon: Several top officials arrested [Morning Call]

In Gabon, president Ali Bongo is determined to rid his administration of corruption.

A new “clean hands” operation under way, has led to the arrests of several top officials. Their names and exact numbers are not yet known. The move was launched after a cabinet meeting chaired by the head of state led to the dismissal of his chief of staff, Brice Laccruche Alihanga.

Several of Alihanga’s lieutenants were then sacked the same day and would become the target of arrests currently in progress.

