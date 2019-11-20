Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Gabon: Several top officials arrested [Morning Call]

Gabon: Several top officials arrested [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

In Gabon, president Ali Bongo is determined to rid his administration of corruption.

A new “clean hands” operation under way, has led to the arrests of several top officials. Their names and exact numbers are not yet known. The move was launched after a cabinet meeting chaired by the head of state led to the dismissal of his chief of staff, Brice Laccruche Alihanga.

Several of Alihanga’s lieutenants were then sacked the same day and would become the target of arrests currently in progress.

Africanews correspondent Gerauds Wilfried Obangome gives details of the situation on the ground.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..