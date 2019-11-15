Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast seeks UN support for 2020 electioneering [Morning Call]

Ivory Coast seeks UN support for 2020 electioneering [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Ivory Coast has asked the United Nations (UN) to accompany the electoral process leading to the presidential election of 2020. The Electoral Assistance Division of the UN Department of Political Affairs and Consolidation, the group which conducted a needs assessment mission for the electoral process in the West african nation, made this known.

So to what extent and in what capacity does the country want the UN support and involvement?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

