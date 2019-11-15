Ivory Coast seeks UN support for 2020 electioneering [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Ivory Coast has asked the United Nations (UN) to accompany the electoral process leading to the presidential election of 2020. The Electoral Assistance Division of the UN Department of Political Affairs and Consolidation, the group which conducted a needs assessment mission for the electoral process in the West african nation, made this known.
So to what extent and in what capacity does the country want the UN support and involvement?
