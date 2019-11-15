Can Zimbabwe new bank notes solve cash crunch? [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Zimbabwe’s much-anticipated new banknotes eventually reached banks on Tuesday earlier this week after a delay that has seen many waiting in long queues for cash.
In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to introduce the new currency before the end of the year in a move intended to bring economic stability to the cash-strapped nation.
The southern African country had been using a combination of the US dollar and its quasi-currency, so-called bond notes, which it introduced during cash shortages few years ago.
