Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Can Zimbabwe new bank notes solve cash crunch? [Morning Call]

Can Zimbabwe new bank notes solve cash crunch? [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Zimbabwe’s much-anticipated new banknotes eventually reached banks on Tuesday earlier this week after a delay that has seen many waiting in long queues for cash.

In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to introduce the new currency before the end of the year in a move intended to bring economic stability to the cash-strapped nation.

The southern African country had been using a combination of the US dollar and its quasi-currency, so-called bond notes, which it introduced during cash shortages few years ago.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..