Can Zimbabwe new bank notes solve cash crunch? [Morning Call]

Zimbabwe’s much-anticipated new banknotes eventually reached banks on Tuesday earlier this week after a delay that has seen many waiting in long queues for cash.

In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to introduce the new currency before the end of the year in a move intended to bring economic stability to the cash-strapped nation.

The southern African country had been using a combination of the US dollar and its quasi-currency, so-called bond notes, which it introduced during cash shortages few years ago.