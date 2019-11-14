Significance of the conviction of Congolese ex rebel leader Ntaganda [Morning Call]

Lawyers representing former Congolese rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda have said he’ll appeal his jail term handed by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ntaganda, nicknamed the “Terminator” for his role as a military commander in a bloody ethnic conflict in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the early 2000’s, was sentenced by the Hague-based court last Thursday.

He was convicted on 18 counts including murder, sexual slavery and the use of child soldiers.