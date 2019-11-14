Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Significance of the conviction of Congolese ex rebel leader Ntaganda [Morning Call]

Significance of the conviction of Congolese ex rebel leader Ntaganda [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Lawyers representing former Congolese rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda have said he’ll appeal his jail term handed by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ntaganda, nicknamed the “Terminator” for his role as a military commander in a bloody ethnic conflict in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the early 2000’s, was sentenced by the Hague-based court last Thursday.

He was convicted on 18 counts including murder, sexual slavery and the use of child soldiers.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..