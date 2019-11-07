Welcome to Africanews

Kentucky elects first African-American attorney general

Kentucky

The Republican candidate became the first African-American elected to serve as Kentucky’s attorney general.

Daniel Cameron won the race to serve as Kentucky’s next attorney general, becoming the first African-American elected to the position and the first Republican chosen for the office in decades.

Cameron will take over the office from Democrat Andy Beshear, who won the governorship in a narrow victory Tuesday night (November 5) over incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.

Statewide, Republicans won five out of six races in Kentucky.

Cameron is a former aide to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and his victory comes at a time when the Republican Party has struggled to project a more diverse image.

Reuters

