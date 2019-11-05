Nigerian police release 259 people held captive in Ibadan

Nigeria
Nigerian police announced on Tuesday yet another raid on an Islamic rehabilitation centre in southwestern city of Ibadan, saying they had released 259 people held captive.
Oyo state police spokesman Fadeyi Olugbenga said the facility was raided on Monday.
“Yesterday, 259 persons were released,” he said, adding that they were locked in a building and some were chained. More than 1,000 people have been released from such centres in the last few weeks.
He said nine people including the owner had been arrested and were under investigation.
More than 1,000 people have been released from such centres in Nigeria in the last few weeks. However, the others have been in the predominantly Muslim north of the country, rather than the southern states that are mostly inhabited by Christians.
The raid will increase pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to take action on loosely regulated centres that offer rehabilitation services and often an Islamic education. He has already called on police to shut down such centres.
REUTERS
Go to video
Uganda not 'reintroducing anti-homosexuality bill' - Minister confirms
11:59
FIFA U17: 3 African nations qualify for knockout stage [Football Planet]
Go to video
Cameroon responds to US scrapping of trade benefits over rights abuses
Go to video
Hundreds of hungry migrants flee Libya detention center
Go to video
Nigeria president's frequent foreign trips elicits social media reactions
05:02
2020 Oscars: what's the fate of African movies? [This is culture]