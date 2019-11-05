'Foolishness, discrimination,' not part of football - CAF president on racism

Madagascar
Ahmad Ahmad, president of African football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF; has lashed out at racism in football.
Ahmad in a Twitter post described racism in Europe as a case of “foolishness and discrimination” adding: “It can’t stay unpunished.”
His post was in reference to the recent incidents of racist behaviour against Madagascar international Marco Ilaimaharitra who plays in the Belgian league was racially abused during a game.
The Belgian professional league subsequently issued a stern statement condemning the incident.
The CAF president also cited the case of former Italian international Mario Balotelli who plays for Brescia protested racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans, Balotelli left the pitch and had the game temporarily suspended. A statement was read to supporters before play continued.
Ahmad is currently co-managing the affairs of CAF along with FIFA’s general secretary Fatma Samoura who is a FIFA delegate deployed to help with structural overhaul with the running of football on the continent.
