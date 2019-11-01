Botswana president takes oath of office for first term

Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi was today sworn in as Botswana’s fifth president.

President Masisi and the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) emerged victorious in last week’s general election. The ceremony took place in the parliament in the capital Windhoek.

In his acceptance speech, the president pledged to uphold the rule of law and to relentlessly fight corruption.

I wish and hasten to remind all victors, regardless of political affiliation, that our duty is to serve the interests of Botswana and Batswana without fear or favour.

“I would like to reiterate that I am committed to the rule of law in this country, so as to enhance confidence and send a message to all of us that the law must be abided or face consequences of non compliance.”

He has been in office since April 1, 2019; coming into office on the back of a ruling party arrangement where the vice president takes office months to the expiration of the second term of the substantive president.

Masisi is set to serve his five year substantive first term in office. He also expressed his determination to improve the lives of Batswana. “Our citizens are yearning for the social and economic transformation of their country.”

President Masisi stressed that: “Batswana should always remain at the epicentre of our development agenda. One of our key priorities is to create meaningful and sustainable jobs.”

He further urged citizens to unite and fight the myriad of challenges, the 2.2 million nation is facing.

“Today we continue to face problems and challenges of unemployment, poverty, corruption, hostile external interference to our democracy and threats of capture, alcohol and substance abuse, climate change and drought,” the president said.

In order to become a high income economy, President Masisi said it is imperative for relentless efforts in improving the country’s governance systems, service delivery across all sectors of Government and private sector.

To ensure Botswana is highly competitive and a destination of choice for foreign direct investment.

“Public sector reforms are critical for improved the inauguration service delivery and therefore they will be accelerated and intensified.”

The swearing in and inauguration of President Masisi was graced by His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, the President of Mozambique, His Excellency Edgar Lungu of Zambia and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Dambudzo Mngwagwa. And various governments representatives from the SADC bloc.

Mountjoy Chikura, Gaborone; Botswana