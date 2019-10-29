What does the death of Abu al-Baghdadi mean for Africa? [Morning call]

The remains of ISIS leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were disposed at sea after he died during the U.S. military raid that targeted his compound in northwest Syria over the weekend.

U.S authorities would however not reveal details about which body of water it took place, but the procedure is believed to be similar to the one used to dispose of the remains of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Also, two men captured during the military raid on Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s hideout in Syria are now in US custody, says the Pentagon.

Now reactions have continued to pour in across the world after news of the death of the world’s no1 deadly terror group ISIS. But the question on the minds of many now is, – is the world a safer place?

And indeed for us this morning on #TheMorningCall, the question is, will Africa be safer now?