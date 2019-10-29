Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

What does the death of Abu al-Baghdadi mean for Africa? [Morning call]

What does the death of Abu al-Baghdadi mean for Africa? [Morning call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The remains of ISIS leader and founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were disposed at sea after he died during the U.S. military raid that targeted his compound in northwest Syria over the weekend.

U.S authorities would however not reveal details about which body of water it took place, but the procedure is believed to be similar to the one used to dispose of the remains of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Also, two men captured during the military raid on Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s hideout in Syria are now in US custody, says the Pentagon.

Now reactions have continued to pour in across the world after news of the death of the world’s no1 deadly terror group ISIS. But the question on the minds of many now is, – is the world a safer place?

And indeed for us this morning on #TheMorningCall, the question is, will Africa be safer now?

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..