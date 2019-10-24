Tunisia's new president Kais Said begins term [Morning Call]

Tunisia’s new President Kais Saied took the oath of office on Wednesday after his surprise election victory. He was sworn in before members of the constituent assembly and other top state bodies.

Saied, a professor and conservative with no previous political experience won the overwhelming support of younger voters in an October 13 runoff.

72 percent of the votes, he polled as against about 27 percent of ballots cast for his media-mogul opponent Nabil Karoui.