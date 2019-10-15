Welcome to Africanews

The challenge ahead for Tunisia's incoming leader [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Now, it is official, independent law professor and political outsider Kais Saied has won Tunisia’s presidential election. Professor Saied won with 72.71 percent of votes. According to the country’s electoral commission, Saied secured 2.7 million votes against one million received by his opponent, Nabil Karoui.

Karoui, a media mogul who was in jail for most of the campaign has now conceded defeat.

So, what lays ahead for the incoming leader Kais Saied?

