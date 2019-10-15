Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi cast ballot

Mozambique ‘s Flilpe Nyusi cast his ballot on Tuesday in Maputu as polls opened at 5:00 GMT.

Although some analyst fear the tense election may test the fragile peace in the country, President Filipe Nyusi, is confident the country will pull through.

He called on voters to show the world that Mozambique stands for democracy and tolerance.

“One of the paths Mozambique decided to take is peace. Peace means non-violence, and this must be the culture of the Mozambican people for life”, he said.

‘‘Good luck to all Mozambique, good luck to all Mozambicans and may the process go on well and may the best man win’‘, he added.

President Filipe Nyusi ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power for 44 years, is widely expected to beat arch-rivals Renamo, a former rebel group turned main opposition party.

After a heated campaign marked by violence of electoral fraud, many fear tensions could exacerbate.

About 13 million of Mozambique’s 30 million citizens are registered to vote at more than 20,000 polling stations in the country.