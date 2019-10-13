Welcome to Africanews

‘The best moment in my life’- Eliud Kipchoge, Marathon record holder

Kenya

“That was the best moment in my life. When I had 500 meters to go and the time was actually to make history. You know, pressure it was actually very picking in my shoulders, in fact yesterday, I had a lot of pressure. I have received a lot of phone calls, a phone call for the president of Kenya, his deputy is here. I received phone calls for all over the world and all the messages from those great men, and you know, when you receive a lot of calls from high-profile people, on the other hand it is pressure,” said Eliud Kipchoge, first under two-hour marathon runner.

Eliud Kipchoge admitted that becoming the first two-hour marathon runner in history ‘was the best moment in my life’ during a press conference in Vienna.

The Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocked 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday, an event set up for the attempt.

Eliud further said, “For the first kilometers I was really comfortable. I have been training for it for the last four and a half months. (Inaudible) I have being putting in my heart, and my mind that I will run under two hours in marathon to make history and past a positive thought, a message to the whole world that not human is limited. “

