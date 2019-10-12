Nigeria's President suspends all international travel for ministers and parastatal bosses

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has issued an ordered barring all members of the cabinet and heads of government agencies from traveling abroad.

PRESS RELEASE



BUDGET DEFENCE: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS INTERNATIONAL TRAVELS FOR CABINET MEMBERS AND HEADS OF GOVERNMENT AGENCIES#Thread — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 11, 2019

The President said in a statement released on Friday that the ministers and government agencies are required to lead the process of budget defence at the National assembly and in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

The 2020 Appropriation Bill tagged, ‘Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation’ was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on 08 October. Among other things, the 2020 budget proposes an increase in VAT rate from 5 percent to 7.5 percent

Shortly after the presentation of the budget, the Senate gave October 31 as the deadline for all government agencies to defend their budget estimates to enable the passage of the document in December,“local media reports”:https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/357153-breaking-2020-budget-buhari-stops-ministers-other-government-officials-from-foreign-travels.html