Mozambique police admit murder of poll observer [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mozambican police has admitted that the murderers of an election observer killed on Monday in the country was carried out by its officers. Anastancio Matavele was shot dead as he left an election training session in the southern Gaza province on Monday.
Go to video
Tunisian presidential candidate released from prison
06:15
Chad legislative elections postponed to 2020 [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Ethiopia PM mobilises Oromo parties to cooperate in 2020 vote
Go to video
Zambia's constitutional reform to go ahead
01:12
Tunisia's popular Presidential candidate denied release
Go to video
South Africans ridicule court ruling that bans parents from spanking children