Mozambique police admit murder of poll observer [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Mozambican police has admitted that the murderers of an election observer killed on Monday in the country was carried out by its officers. Anastancio Matavele was shot dead as he left an election training session in the southern Gaza province on Monday.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

