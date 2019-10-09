Tunisian Justice orders Koroui's release

Jailed Tunisian politician, Nabil Karoui has been released days before the second round of the country’s Presidential election. The country’s court of Cassation made the decision Wednesday to the jubilation of his supporters.

The ruling was made public by lawyer Kamel Ben Messoud, four days before the second round of polls, which will pit the 56-year-old against independent candidate Kais Saied next Sunday.

The judgment thus overturns the decision of the indictment chamber that had placed the businessman under a warrant of arrest in an investigation into money laundering and tax fraud on 23 August, ten days before the start of the election campaign.

Following the rejection of appeals for his release, Karoui’s lawyers resolved Tuesday to appeal to the administrative court to demand the postponement of the second round of the presidential election until his release to allow him to campaign.