Parliamentary elections in Tunisia

Tunisians are voting this Sunday to vote 217 representatives out of 15,000 potential candidates.

It is the country’s 3rd legislative elections since the 2011 revolution.

Tunisians continue to vent their rejection of the system in place, as seen in the first round of the presidential elections, which saw two unexpected candidates: Kaid Saied and Nabil Karoui, who is in prison.

Observers of the Tunisian elections say the timid turnout on voting day could dampen the Ennahdha, the Islamist-inspired party.

The Qalb Tounes party, created less than six months ago by Nabil Karoui, could benefit from the opportunity to dominate the political landscape

.

In any case, the outcome lies in the hands of 7 million registered voters .

The preliminary results of these 3rd Tunisian legislative elections are expected on Wednesday. The first voting trends will be known this Sunday evening.