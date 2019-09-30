Giants book CAF Champions League group spots [Football Planet]

Football Planet
*On this edition of Football Planet, Africa’s footballing giants have all secured spots in the group stages of the CAF Champions League as newcomers AC Paradou and Pyramids FC continue their adrenaline filled run in the Confederations cup.
Cameroon, the AFCON 2021 hosts are once again under pressure as CAF issues a fresh deadline to Yaounde to deliver stadiums and other infrastructure needed for the nations cup.
These are more stories on this edition of Football Planet.
12:04
Cameroonian football back in turmoil (Football Planet)
12:00
Micho Sredojevic joins Zamalek as coach [Football Planet]
12:02
Qualifying round of CAF champions league kicks off
Go to video
Esperance declared African Champions after legal battle
Go to video
CAF's Africa Champions League final replay order improper - CAS
01:34
Senegalese fans 'proud of Teranga Lions' despite loss