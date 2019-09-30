Giants book CAF Champions League group spots [Football Planet]

*On this edition of Football Planet, Africa’s footballing giants have all secured spots in the group stages of the CAF Champions League as newcomers AC Paradou and Pyramids FC continue their adrenaline filled run in the Confederations cup.

Cameroon, the AFCON 2021 hosts are once again under pressure as CAF issues a fresh deadline to Yaounde to deliver stadiums and other infrastructure needed for the nations cup.

These are more stories on this edition of Football Planet.