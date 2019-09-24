Israel's PM meets political rival

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with opposition leader Benny Gantz, on Monday in the presence of President Reuven Rivlin.

President Rivlin summoned Netanyahu and Gantz to a closed-door meeting.

“We wanted to form a right-wing government. Unfortunately this was not possible, we simply didn’t get enough votes to do so. Gantz on his part wanted to form a government from the opposing side, and he also didn’t get enough votes to do so. Therefore the only government that can be formed under these circumstances is a wide unity government with both of us, and the only way to reach such a government is to sit down and talk,“said Netanyahu.

The meeting was apparently to urge them to join forces after two days of consultations with leaders of the parties that won parliamentary seats in the September 17 elections.

Neither of the two leaders had enough support from respective allies for a majority of 61 seats in the 120-member parliament of Israel.

There was no sign that Gantz would agree to a coalition with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud.

Last week, Gantz cited looming corruption charges against Netanyahu in saying no.