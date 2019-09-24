Egypt's Sisi wants external actors in Libya to stop

The Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has made a passionate appeal for a concerted effort in Libya.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday, Sisi said this effort was necessary to put an end to interference from outside actors in the country.

‘‘It is time to take a bold and decisive stand to address the root causes of the Libyan crisis comprehensively. This can be achieved by fully committing to implementing the United Nations plan adopted by the Security Council in October 2017. It can be achieved by addressing the great imbalance in the distribution of wealth and power and the absence of public oversight via the Libyan people’s elected representatives over political and economic decision making. We also need to work on unifying all national institutions in order to save Libya from the ensuing chaos by militias and prevent the intervention of external actors and Libya’s internal affairs”, Sisi told the gathering.

Egypt is an ally of Khalifa Haftar who has been leading an offensive on Tripoli for months. Training camps have been set up in Egypt near the Libyan border.

