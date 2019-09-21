Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerians shocked conspiracy and money laundering charges against activist

Nigerians shocked conspiracy and money laundering charges against activist

Nigeria

Nigerians take to social media to express their shock over the charges brought against a detained activist. Pro-democracy activist Omoyole Sowore detained since august has been charged with seven counts of money laundering and conspiracy.

According to Vanguard The activist behind RevolutionNow Protest movement was charged by the Federal High Court on Friday. Among other things, the court said the activist’s #RevolutionNow” campaign was aimed at removing the President and Commander–in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during his term of office otherwise known than by constitutional means”.

The detained activist is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election, has been in custody of the Departemenmt of State Service, DSS, since August 2 when he was arrested.

The charges were filed a day before the expiration of the detention order of the Federal High Court in Abuja permitting the Department of State Service to keep the activist for 45 days, said The Point

Picture courtesy Twitter

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..