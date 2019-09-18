Ethiopian plane crash victims' families want Boeing planes grounded

Why aren’t all 737 Max planes from the American manufacturer Boeing grounded? This is the question families of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crash are asking while looking for more information and supporting documents.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 accident on March 10 killed 157 people.

Through their lawyer, the plaintiffs, who are claiming hundreds of millions of dollars from the American aircraft manufacturer, claim that Boeing’s flight control system had a design defect, which the aircraft manufacturer rejects.

The lawyer requested the documents at a hearing before a Chicago judge, who has ordered the creation of a committee to work with Boeing. Two hearings are scheduled for October 28 and November 21.

The group is criticising the lack of transparency in the approval procedure for new aircraft.