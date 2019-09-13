Niger: Niamey hit by intense floods [The Morning Call]

Niger has been hit by deadly floods since the beginning of June which have claimed the lives of 57 people and affected more than 130,000.

According to government figures, the rains have destroyed over 12,000 houses, killed more than 850 cattle and engulfed more than 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) of crops.

The hardest hit regions are south-east Maradi and south-central Zinder.

It’s not the first time the country is facing this kind of extreme weather. Last year, 56 people died in flooding which affected over 200,000 people.