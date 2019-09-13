Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso: ECOWAS to discuss terrorism [The Morning Call]

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be holding an Extraordinary Meeting in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso this Saturday, to deliberate on the growing threats of terrorism in the region.

The summit has been described as a turning point in the fight against terrorism in the geographical area according to the ECOWAS commission president Jean Claude Brou.

For Burkinabé President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, the meeting provides an opportunity to take strong action against the scourge.

Terrorist attacks in West Africa and the Sahel region are mostly fuelled by the Boko Haram and al Qaeda terrorist groups.

The proposals of this meeting will be presented at the next United Nations General Assembly later this month in New York.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

