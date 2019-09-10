Welcome to Africanews

Climate change affects Greenland [The Morning Call]

Climate change affects Greenland [The Morning Call]

Scientists warn that Greenland’s massive ice sheet may have melted by a record amount this year.

During this year alone, it lost enough ice to raise the average global sea level by more than a millimetre.

Researchers say they’re “astounded” by the acceleration in melting and fear for the future of cities on coasts around the world.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

