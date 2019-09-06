Welcome to Africanews

Pope expected to preach peace, equity as he lands in Madagascar

Madagascar

Pope Francis arrived in Madagascar on Friday after a two day visit to Mozambique.

The Pontiff was received by President Andry Rajoelina when he touched down in the capital, Friday afternoon.

On the second leg of his three nation African tour, the head of the Vatican, is expected to preach ‘‘peace and equity’‘, a message he shared while in Mozambique.

The pope was greeted by a large crowd with cheers and waves as he moved past them.

Highlights of his trip to Antananarivo will include a Sunday mass with some 800,000 faithful expected to attend.

The Pontiff will conclude his African tour by visiting the tourist island nation of Mauritius on Monday.

AFP

