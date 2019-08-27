Sudanese women demand fifty percent participation in decision making

Sudanese women on Monday demonstrated in Omdurman in demand of fifty percent participation in all the transitional period decision making processes.

In a press conference held in the Umma Party’s headquarters in Omdurman, members of the protest organisers for the “No” to Women’s Oppression initiative assured that they will continue to achieve equality, justice, and freedom for all women.

The women activists also called for adopting the policy, a basic component within the Forces for Freedom and Change.

“Without the presence of women in decision-making positions, we present two demands. Firstly, we want to be the sixth bloc, like any other party that became a bloc. Secondly, we demand participation and not representation. (We want)the participation of all women in all the decision making,” said Dr. Issan Fakiri, chairperson of “Women Initiative”.

The women say they demand the consideration of the “No” to Women’s Oppression initiative as a main component in the ranks of the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

“Our struggle continues in order to achieve equality, justice, and freedom for women; and therefore, the “No” to Women’s Oppression initiative reinforces its demands for the participation of women in the positions of decision making within the Alliance for Freedom and Change and all the transitional period organisations, considering it is a basic right,” said Amira Osman Ahmed, secretary-general of “Women Initiative”.

In a statement on Sunday, the Initiative called for redress for women victims of human rights violations and victims of arbitrary dismissal and oppression and to address the issues of displaced women and refugees.