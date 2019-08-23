Jubbaland vote: Somali govt rejects process, Kenya celebrates Modobe

The Kenyan government has officially congratulated winner of the controversial Jubbaland regional state elections in Somalia on Thursday.

A statement issued on Friday (August 23) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whiles congratulating Ahmed Mohamed Islam ‘Madobe’ also hailed what it said was peaceful and credible elections.

The statement comes barely 24-hours after the Federal Government of Somalia, FGS; as expected rejected the outcome of the elections.

Mogadishu described the vote as a “self-appointed” process and that it was not in line with electoral process set out by the Ministry of Interior and other relevant provisions.

The statement from Nairobi also underlined its continued support for the Jubbaland administration tasking Madobe’s government: “to work in close collaboration with the FGS and the dissenting opinions in line with the Federal Constitution and statutory framework in order to usher in a new era of reconciliation.”

Regional proxy wars were widely reported in the run up to the polls. Madobe is said to be an ally of Nairobi whiles his opponent was backed by the federal government and Ethiopia. The state was put on lockdown before and during the vote.

MPs in the southern Somali region casted their votes in the region’s leadership election which returned incumbent Ahmed Madobe as winner by a landslide.

The former rebel leader was declared winner in the first round having received 56 votes, more than two-thirds of the 74 MPs who voted; main contender Anab Mohamed Dahir got 17 votes.