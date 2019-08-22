Cameroon: encouraging the business climate

Business Africa
Cameroon encourages investors to explore areas of growth
Cameroon is rich in natural resources including oil, gas, agriculture, production and processing among others.
The country whose North-West and South-West regions remain shaken by insecurity invites partners to come invest in promising and income-generating areas such as crude oil, which remain one of the sectors still spared by the crisis.
We interviewed Ekoko Mukete, Vice-President of the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce, on the institution’s work to encourage the business climate in Cameroon.
Go to video
Ghana to offer automakers tax breaks to set up manufacturing plants
10:34
From chalkboard drawing of Ms Word to real computers [Inspire Africa]
02:24
@85, Manu Dibango is far from slowing down!
Go to video
Equatorial Guinea's border wall plans angers Cameroon army chief
Go to video
S.Africa: App enables investors to benefit from rising global beef demand
10:29
Spike in use of sport bikes in Cameroon [Inspire Africa]