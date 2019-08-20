Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Burkinabe soldiers killed by terrorists, counteroffensive launched

Burkinabe soldiers killed by terrorists, counteroffensive launched

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s military says extremists have killed at least 10 soldiers in the country’s north.

The military said in a statement that several more soldiers were wounded in Monday’s attack in Soum Province near Mali’s border.

The military said an air and land operation has been launched “in reaction to the barbaric attack” to “neutralize” the assailants.

Violence by Islamic extremists has been increasing in Burkina Faso’s north and east. Attacks have already killed hundreds and thousands have fled the violence in the country.

Burkina Faso’s government last year declared a state of emergency in many of the country’s northern regions.

Burkina Faso’s foreign minister in May warned that extremist violence is gaining ground in the Sahel region, including in Mali, Niger and Chad, and could destabilize West Africa.

AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..